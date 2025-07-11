Zero work done on the ground: AAP slams BJP govt over waterlogging in Delhi

New Delhi, July 11 Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Ankush Narang on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led civic administration over severe waterlogging in the national Capital following recent rains, accusing the ruling party of failing completely to deliver on its promises made during the Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS, AAP leader Ankush Narang said, “Delhi received rain recently, and after that, there was massive waterlogging everywhere. I shared pictures of several affected areas.

"Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, had claimed there would be no waterlogging this time. Her minister boasted about identifying 443 vulnerable points and setting up offices at each one, promising strict action including suspensions. But tell me, has even one person been suspended?”

He also targeted Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh’s remarks about Delhiites “enjoying the monsoon.”

“The Mayor said this time Delhiites will enjoy the monsoon. We didn’t realise their definition of enjoyment meant sewer water flooding our streets so people could swim in it. I had no idea this was the plan.

"Sewer water collected in major areas of Delhi. And honestly, does anyone know when these sewers were last cleaned? You live here too. Did you see any cleaning work near your house? I certainly didn’t,” he added.

Narang further accused the BJP of neglecting basic civic maintenance.

“Neither the PWD drains were cleaned, nor were the MCD drains cleared. Even the nets over the drains were not maintained. Delhi's sewers are clogged. So why is the BJP running away from this fact? Why don’t they take responsibility and assure us there will be no waterlogging in Delhi in the future?”

Narang further slammed Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.

“Parvesh Verma talks about conferences, but let’s talk about the ground reality. Delhi’s first major bridge — 100 metres long — was flooded. There are no local residents on the bridge to blame. Even there, there was waterlogging. Meanwhile, the lanes were filled with three feet of water. Verma shouldn’t hide behind conferences; as the PWD Minister, he should address these issues head-on.”

Narang added, “I’m not even talking about the small lanes yet. Just look at the main PWD roads. Those, too, were flooded everywhere. On that day, people had to wait five to six hours on the roads to get home.

"The BJP was only interested in photo-ops. Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma — they all went near the drains and got their pictures clicked. But on the ground, nothing was done. It was zero work. And the results are there for all to see: Streets and PWD roads turned into rivers.”

He concluded by saying the BJP owes an explanation to the public and must take accountability for the mess in Delhi.

Meanwhile, despite heavy rainfall in the National Capital Region, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday insisted that Delhi did not witness significant waterlogging.

Speaking at the inauguration of the DDA’s Aarambh Library at Adhchini Village in South Delhi, Gupta assured that her government was “working hard” to address issues in certain affected areas.

She had said, “We are monitoring the situation continuously and have taken steps to ensure the inconvenience is minimised. Isolated issues are being resolved on priority.”

