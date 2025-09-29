Zubeen Garg Death: Assam Government Urges Centre to Invoke Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty With Singapore

The Assam government has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in the death case of Singer Zubeen Garg. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this step will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities. It will give us access to case details and assistance from Singapore to bring back the accused and secure justice in Zubeen’s death case.

Taking to X, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “The Govt of Assam has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen. Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities—giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice.”

The 52-year-old singer died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He was cremated on the outskirts of Guwahati on September 23. The cremation happened in Kamarkuchi after a second autopsy was done by the authorities, which ruled out foul play in his death. The authorities started investigating this case on public demand, allegations of wrongdoing, and the need for transparency in the probe into his untimely passing. The reports claimed that he died during a scuba diving mishap, but his wife clarified that he suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island.

The CM vowed that strong action would be taken in this case, and no one would be spared. He also banned Mahanta from the state and announced the setting up SIT. He also stated that the case might be handed to the CBI.