Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore-based Rup Kamal Kalita to appear before CID

Guwahati, Oct 7 As the CID of Assam Police summoned at least eight Assamese people living in Singapore, who were present on the yacht when singer Zubeen Garg died, one person, Rup Kamal Kalita, is set to arrive in Guwahati on Tuesday to appear before the investigation team in connection with the untimely demise of the celebrity.

However, according to police, rest of the seven Singapore-based Assamese people have not responded to the summons.

As per sources, Kalita was a resident of the Kahilipara locality in Guwahati, where the late music maestro Zubeen Garg used to live.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned, "We hope the others will follow soon. Some are still unwilling to return, but we are maintaining pressure as their statements are vital for concluding the investigation quickly."

The CM clarified that Assam Police will not visit Singapore, as they lack jurisdiction in another country.

"The Centre has already invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between India and Singapore. Through this, the Singapore government will share the findings of its probe into Zubeen Garg's death with Indian authorities," he said.

Sources said the CID had issued notices to eight Assamese NRIs based in Singapore who were present on the yacht during the incident.

Except for Kalita, none have responded so far. The state government may consider strict measures, including passport cancellation, against those who refuse to cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, mounting pressure continues to build on North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, who remains in police custody for his alleged involvement in the untimely death of singer Zubeen Garg.

CM Sarma on Monday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) Department will soon begin a probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to Mahanta.

The Chief Minister had said the state government is already in touch with both central agencies to ensure a professional and transparent investigation.

"I am confident that the ED and IT Department will look into the financial discrepancies connected to Mahanta. We are working closely with them to make sure that no one involved in Zubeen Garg's death can evade responsibility," he said.

The Chief Minister also remarked that Mahanta was known for cultivating connections with influential individuals.

"His primary job seemed to be taking photographs with various people. If the pictures stored on his mobile phone are made public, they will include politicians, journalists, and many others. However, such photos have no relevance to the ongoing probe. We also have records of several individuals who travelled with him to Bangkok, but those details are unrelated to this case," CM Sarma added.

