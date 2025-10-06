Zubeen Garg death: ED, I-T Dept to probe irregularities linked to festival organiser, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 6 Pressure continues to build on the North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, who remains in police custody for his alleged involvement in the untimely death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) Department will soon begin a probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to Mahanta.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said the state government is already in touch with both central agencies to ensure a professional and transparent investigation.

“I am confident that the ED and IT Department will look into the financial discrepancies connected to Shyamkanu Mahanta. We are working closely with them to make sure that no one involved in Zubeen Garg’s death is able to evade responsibility,” he said.

The Chief Minister also remarked that Mahanta was known for cultivating connections with influential individuals.

“His primary job seemed to be taking photographs with various people. If the pictures stored on his mobile phone are made public, they will include politicians, journalists, and many others. However, such photos have no relevance to the ongoing probe. We also have records of several individuals who travelled with him to Bangkok, but those details are unrelated to this case,” Sarma added.

On the ongoing investigation, Sarma revealed that Rup Kamal Kalita, an Assamese resident of Singapore, is expected to arrive in Guwahati on Tuesday to join the inquiry.

“We hope the others will follow soon. Some are still unwilling to return, but we are maintaining pressure as their statements are vital for concluding the investigation quickly,” he said.

The Chief Minister clarified that Assam Police will not visit Singapore, as they lack jurisdiction in another country.

“The Centre has already invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between India and Singapore. Through this, the Singapore government will share the findings of its probe into Zubeen Garg’s death with Indian authorities,” he said.

Sources said the CID had issued notices to eight Assamese NRIs based in Singapore who were present on the yacht during the incident. Except for Kalita, none have responded so far.

The state government may consider strict measures, including passport cancellation, against those who refuse to cooperate with the investigation.

