Zubeen Garg death: Judicial Commission extends deadline for submission of affidavits

Guwahati, Nov 25 The Judicial Commission constituted to inquire into the untimely death of singer Zubeen Garg has granted a further extension of 21 days for the submission of affidavits, pushing the final date to December 12.

The decision has been taken to allow more time to individuals, organisations and other stakeholders who wish to place their statements on record before the Commission.

The original deadline for filing sworn affidavits had expired on November 21, marking the end of the initial window provided by the Commission. However, in view of several pending submissions and a growing number of representations seeking additional time, the Commission decided to allow an extended period in order to ensure that all relevant voices and evidence are duly considered as part of the inquiry.

Officials associated with the proceedings said the extension was granted in the interest of fairness and transparency, as several parties expressed their inability to meet the earlier deadline due to logistical and procedural reasons.

With the additional time now available, the Commission hopes to receive a more comprehensive set of affidavits that may help in establishing a clearer understanding of the events and circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

The Judicial Commission was set up with the objective of conducting an independent and detailed examination of the case. Its mandate includes probing whether there was any form of negligence, foul play, or procedural failure that could have contributed to what has been described as a shocking and tragic loss.

The Commission is also tasked with reviewing available documents, witness accounts and any other material evidence submitted during the course of the inquiry.

Zubeen Garg, who enjoyed a massive following for his contribution to music and culture in the region, died under circumstances that sparked widespread concern and demands for a thorough investigation.

The formation of the Judicial Commission was aimed at addressing these concerns and restoring public confidence by ensuring a transparent and accountable process.

With the new deadline now set for December 12, the Commission is expected to intensify its efforts to gather and assess all relevant information before moving to the next stage of the inquiry.

Further steps, including hearings and the summoning of witnesses, are likely to follow once the affidavit submission process is complete.

