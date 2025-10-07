Zubeen Garg death probe: PIL filed in Gauhati High Court

Guwahati, Oct 7 A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday, demanding an impartial and comprehensive probe into the mysterious death of Assam's beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The petition, filed by Abhijit Sharma and Palash Ranjan Baruah, alleged serious irregularities, possible criminal conspiracy, and misuse of official power connected to the circumstances of the singer's death.

The PIL urged the court to ensure that the investigation remains transparent, free from external influence, and conducted under judicial oversight.

The move comes amid growing public demand for clarity and accountability in the ongoing investigation.

The petitioners have particularly flagged concerns about the alleged involvement of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg of the Assam Police in the North East India Festival, where Zubeen was scheduled to perform.

The event, primarily cultural and commercial in nature, falls outside the purview of official police duties, raising questions about the officer's participation.

The PIL questioned whether DSP Garg had formal approval or administrative sanction to attend the festival and sought details on the legal authority permitting such engagement.

Observers have noted that his involvement could present a conflict of interest, and the petition calls for an independent inquiry into whether any official position was misused.

Adding to the controversy are allegations surrounding Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the festival and a figure with significant political and bureaucratic connections in Assam. Mahanta is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and current State Chief Information Commissioner.

The petitioners have expressed apprehension that Mahanta's influence could hinder or compromise the investigation into Garg's death. They have urged the court to take cognisance of the potential for interference or undue pressure that might affect the independence of the probe.

Meanwhile, mounting pressure continues to build on North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, who remains in police custody for his alleged involvement in the untimely death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) Department will soon begin a probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to Mahanta.

The Chief Minister had said the state government is already in touch with both central agencies to ensure a professional and transparent investigation.

"I am confident that the ED and IT Department will look into the financial discrepancies connected to Shyamkanu Mahanta. We are working closely with them to make sure that no one involved in Zubeen Garg's death can evade responsibility," he said.

The Chief Minister also remarked that Mahanta was known for cultivating connections with influential individuals.

"Mahanta's primary job seemed to be taking photographs with various people. If the pictures stored on his mobile phone are made public, they will include politicians, journalists, and many others. However, such photos have no relevance to the ongoing probe. We also have records of several individuals who travelled with him to Bangkok, but those details are unrelated to this case," the chief minister added.

