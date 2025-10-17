Zubeen Garg death probe: Singer and bandmate to be produced in court today

Guwahati, Oct 17 Two more individuals -- singer Amritprava Mahanta and bandmate of Zubeen Garg, Shekharjyoti Goswami will be produced before the court on Friday as their police custody is set to end, officials said.

Mahanta and Goswami, who were present at the yacht in Singapore, where the tragedy happened, which resulted in the untimely demise of the iconic singer, are expected to be presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Kamrup district.

Security has been heightened to avoid any untoward incident, and a heavy deployment of police was noticed.

Notably, protests broke out outside the Baksa District Jail two days ago after the five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case were brought to the facility under heavy police escort. In the wake of escalating tension, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent further unrest.

The situation turned volatile when an agitated crowd gathered outside the Baksa district jail premises, demanding that two of the accused -- festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma -- be presented before the public.

The mob resorted to stone-pelting, injuring a female police officer and damaging several vehicles in the police convoy.

Security forces resorted to the use of batons to disperse the protesters, and multiple individuals were detained for unlawful assembly. District Magistrate Gautam Das promptly issued an order restricting all forms of public gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, and processions within a 500-metre radius of the Baksa jail.

The order also bans the carrying of weapons such as lathis, daggers, spears, and swords, along with the throwing of stones or any inflammable materials, including firecrackers.

The directive cites apprehensions of "breach of public peace and tranquillity owing to an unrest situation observed near the District Jail, Nikashi, Baksa", and warns that any violation will invite strict legal action under the relevant provisions of law. The prohibitory measures came into immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

