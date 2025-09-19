Zubeen Garg Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Shock on Demise of Popular Singer

A popular singer from Assam, Zubeen Garg, died in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday, September 19. Taking to the X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and condoled the death of the "Ya Ali" singer.

Prime Minister Modi in a post on X wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The Northeast singer flew to Sun City on September 17, 2025, to perform in a cultural event named "Northeast Festival". The three-day event, which was scheduled to begin on Friday, was meant to feature Zubeen performing on Saturday, September 20.

Scuba Diving Accident

Initially, Zubeen was admitted to the ICU in a nearby hospital after sustaining serious injuries during scuba diving in Singapore. Singapore police rescued him from the sea and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Despite intensive medical care, doctors could not save him, and he passed away in the intensive care unit.