Zubeen Garg Funeral: Singer Cremated with Full State Honours, Sister Performs Last Rites (Watch Videos)

Singer Zubeen Garg's last rites are being performed at Kamarkuchi NC village. Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, pays her last respects as the preparations for Zubeen Garg's cremation are underway at a crematorium in Kamarkuchi NC village. His cremation ceremony began on September 23 after the second post-mortem was conducted. Zubeen Garg's last rites were performed by her sister, Palmee Borthakur. Thousands of his fans have gathered on the streets and outside the cremation ground. They can be heard chanting 'Jai Zubeen Da.' The fans are showing up at the crematorium to bid an emotional farewell and catch the last glimpse of Zubeen Garg.

Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, breaks down during the cremation rituals of her husband, Zubeen Garg, at a crematorium in Kamarkuchi NC village



Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg pays her last respects as the preparations for her husband, Zubeen Garg's cremation are underway at a crematorium in Kamarkuchi NC village



The last rites of singer Zubeen Garg were performed



Earlier drone visuals of the mortal remains of Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg being brought to a crematorium in Kamarkuchi NC village for his last rites



Union Minister Kiren Rijiju paid his respects to Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg at a crematorium in Kamarkuchi NC village.



The last rites will begin shortly



His fans sang 'Mayabini Raatir Bukut' ahead of his cremation. In a concert back in 2019, he had said that this song should be played when he dies. "This song [Mayabini] is a fantasy for me. When I die, this is the song that will play. So, this song is so important for you, me and everyone," he said in a concert at B Borooah College in Guwahati.

Earlier drone visuals of the mortal remains of Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg being brought to a crematorium in Kamarkuchi NC village for his last rites



Assam Chief Minister paid his last respects to Zubeen Garg at the cremation ground. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is attending Zubeen Garg's funeral on behalf of the central government, paid his last respects to the singer. Members of prominent organisations, including Assam Sahitya Sabha, All Assam Students' Union, and AJYCP, paid their last respects to Zubeen Garg.