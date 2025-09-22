Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Assam Government Prepares Memorial Site, Cremation to Start at 8 AM Tomorrow (Watch Video)

Preparations are in full swing for the final rites of Assam’s legendary singer Zubeen Garg, which will take place at Kamarkuchi NC village on Monday morning. The Assam Government has allocated 10 bighas of land in the village to establish a memorial in his honour. Assam Minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Working President Keshab Mahanta confirmed that the last rites will commence at 8 a.m., with arrangements already underway. Thousands of admirers are expected to gather at the venue, where the music icon’s final journey will conclude amidst emotional tributes and widespread mourning across the state.

Speaking about the decision, Minister Keshab Mahanta emphasized that the government wanted to ensure a lasting memorial for Garg in a place that could preserve his legacy for future generations. “Ten bighas of land have been acquired by the Government here. We have decided that this will be a good place for a memorial,” he said. The minister further added that all necessary preparations are being carried out with urgency and dedication, ensuring the people of Assam have the opportunity to pay homage to the cultural icon one last time.

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: Preparations are underway for singer Zubeen Garg's last rites at Kamarkuchi NC village.



Assam Minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Working President, Keshab Mahanta, says,"...10 bighas of land has been acquired by the Government here. We have decided…

Assam Minister Atul Bora also echoed similar sentiments, stressing that the decision to build the memorial at Kamarkuchi NC was taken in consultation with Zubeen Garg’s family members. “The Assam Government has decided to build the memorial here, as per the wishes of his family members,” Bora stated. Highlighting the artist’s immense popularity, he added, “There is a lot of love and respect for him. He was a very popular artist... That is why people from all over Assam and the entire country are visiting here.” The memorial is expected to become a site of reverence for fans nationwide.

Zubeen Garg, who enthralled audiences for over three decades with more than 38,000 songs in 40 languages and dialects, died in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19, 2025. Reports confirmed that he was swimming in the sea without a life jacket when the mishap occurred. His sudden death sent shockwaves across Assam and beyond, leaving millions of fans devastated. The government, his family, and admirers from across the nation are now working together to honour his memory, ensuring his contribution to music and culture continues to inspire generations to come.