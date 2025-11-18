Zubeen Garg was forced to drink alcohol, claims Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 18 Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday made a significant claim regarding Zubeen Garg’s personal life, asserting that the late cultural icon himself was averse to alcohol.

Sarma alleged that individuals from the singer’s inner circle, exploiting his simple and trusting nature, had forcibly compelled him to consume alcohol.

He described this as part of a purported conspiracy to wrongfully appropriate his assets.

CM Sarma paid a heartfelt homage to the late musical legend Zubeen Garg on his 53rd birth anniversary, making a poignant appeal to the youth.

The CM stressed the collective responsibility to honour the enduring legacy of the iconic singer. In his tribute, CM Sarma urged the younger generation to commemorate Zubeen Garg’s life through acts of social good, rather than indulging in detrimental habits.

He specifically encouraged activities like blood donation and aiding underprivileged children as a true tribute to the artist's spirit.

“This is how we can keep Zubeen Garg alive for eternity,” Sarma stated, highlighting a constructive path for fans to remember their idol.

This fresh assertion from the state's highest executive has introduced a new dimension to the ongoing public discourse concerning the final days of the beloved artist. It has shifted a portion of the focus onto the alleged role and intentions of those who were close to him.

Meanwhile, the legal process in connection with the case is advancing. The state government has reaffirmed its dedication to a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure all aspects are uncovered.

As one of Assam's most revered cultural figures, Zubeen Garg’s passing continues to evoke profound emotion among the public, with a widespread demand for justice and a simultaneous effort to preserve his rich artistic contributions.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor