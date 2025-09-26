Zubeen Garg's manager issues clarification over ownership of his songs, rejects financial rumours

Guwahati, Sep 26 Breaking his silence amid the speculation over the financial legacy of the late music icon Zubeen Garg, his long-time manager Siddhartha Sharma, on Friday, issued a detailed statement clarifying the ownership of the singer's vast catalogue and the earnings from his creative work.

In an open letter, Sharma said that contrary to public perception, the overwhelming majority of Garg's 38,000 recorded songs are contractually owned by various production houses and music companies.

The singer, he noted, was paid only one-time recording fees for most of these works, including his most popular hit songs.

"Almost all of Zubeen da's songs, even the biggest blockbusters, were done before I entered his life. He often lamented how he was shortchanged, with producers and labels earning crores while he received only modest payments. This can be verified with those companies directly," Sharma wrote.

Seeking to clear misconceptions, Sharma said that in 2021, the music maestro had taken steps to build ownership over some of his later works by establishing Zubeen Garg Music LLP, the only business entity he partnered in.

The venture released around 20 songs with a total investment of about Rs 10 lakh, of which the singer himself contributed Rs 6 lakh.

"The LLP has generated only a few thousand rupees monthly so far. The entire amount remains in the company account, with no withdrawals. Zubeen da owned 60 per cent of the firm, and I consider it my duty to ensure that his family rightfully inherits this stake," Sharma added.

He also stressed that royalties credited through the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) -- for Zubeen Garg's work as a composer and lyricist -- always went directly into the singer's personal account, and would now legally pass on to his wife Garima Garg.

The late singer's manager also firmly denied allegations that he had exploited Zubeen's trust or finances.

"These rumours are baseless and deeply hurtful. I have cooperated with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing his death and will continue to do so," Sharma said.

Calling for restraint, he urged Zubeen's fans and the public not to be swayed by misinformation.

"This is a request from one human being to another. Let the investigation proceed without fear or prejudice. We owe it to Zubeen da's memory to pursue truth with dignity," he concluded.

The clarification comes amid intense speculation over the singer's assets following his untimely death in Singapore in the previous week.

