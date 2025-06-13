Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Nhava’s Maithili Patil, First Cabin Crew from Village, Among Victims

Navi Mumbai: A pall of gloom has descended on Nhava village in Uran taluka, Navi Mumbai, following the tragic death of Maithili Patil, a crew member involved in the recent Air India flight accident in Ahmedabad. The entire community is in mourning over the loss of a young woman who rose from their midst to achieve great heights in the aviation industry. Maithili was also the first person from the village to become a cabin crew member with a commercial airline — a milestone that had filled Nhava with immense pride.

Maithili, who was raised in Nhava, had long nurtured the dream of flying. Her determination and hard work took her from the classrooms of Lady Khatun Marium School to the skies, proudly serving as a crew member on international flights. Her sudden and untimely passing has left the village in profound shock.

"She was a humble and disciplined student," recalled Daisamma Paul, Principal of the school. “She completed her 12th grade in 2020-21 and then pursued a cabin crew course. Eventually, she was employed by Air India. Even after graduating, she stayed connected with the school. Just two months ago, she attended a career guidance session where she encouraged students to explore opportunities in aviation.”

The villagers, many of whom had followed her journey with pride, are devastated. Her father, Moreshwar Patil, an ONGC employee who supported her dreams despite financial hardships, has rushed to Ahmedabad with the rest of the family.

Former Nhava Sarpanch Harischandra Mhatre remembered Maithili as down-to-earth and career-focused. “She never wasted time in trivial matters and always spoke politely to everyone. She was the first from our village to become an airline cabin crew member,” he said.

Another villager, a distant relative, added, “Her father raised her under very tough circumstances. There was no steady income, but that never stopped Maithili from chasing her dream of flying.”

Maithili’s journey had become a source of inspiration for many young people in Nhava. Today, her loss is felt not only by her family but by the entire region that had proudly celebrated her success as one of their own.