All-Party Panel Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis to Name Navi Mumbai Airport After DB Patil

Mumbai: The All-Party Action Committee for Naming Navi Mumbai International Airport after the late D.B. Patil has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to expedite the naming process in honor of the fiery leader of the project-affected people. The delegation met CM Fadnavis on Thursday (June 19) and submitted their request. Responding positively, the Chief Minister assured them that necessary efforts would be made at the central level to name the airport after D.B. Patil officially.

As the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) construction nears completion and it is set to become operational soon, the demand to name it after the local leader and representative of the project-affected families has intensified. In this context, the committee’s delegation met with CM Fadnavis and submitted a formal memorandum.

All-Party Action Committee had staged protests, and even formed a human chain to push its demand to name NMIA after late D B Patil.

The delegation included former Union Minister Kapil Patil, State Minister Ganesh Naik, Committee President Dashrath Patil, Vice President and former MP Ramseth Thakur, Advisor and former Minister Jagannath Patil, Working President and former MP Sanjeev Naik, Treasurer J.D. Tandel, Executive Member Atul Patil, former Navi Mumbai Mayor Sagar Naik, among others.