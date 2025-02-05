Anti-Encroachment Drive in Navi Mumbai: NMMC Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions in Koparkhairane

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) carried out an encroachment removal drive in Koparkhairane after repeated notices were ignored by those responsible for unauthorised constructions. The action was taken under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and the guidance of Additional Commissioner (2) Dr. Rahul Gethe.

The demolition drives were carried out in two locations within the Koparkhairane ward. At Flat No. B-1302, Plot No. 17, Sector-14, an illegal shed belonging to Bharat Doshi was demolished under Section 55 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. Similarly, unauthorised construction at House No. 23, near the lake in Khairane Gaon, owned by Abdul Aziz A. Razak Patel, was dismantled under Section 54 of the same act. A fine of Rs25,000 was collected from the owner for the unauthorized construction.

The Koparkhairane Ward Office carried out the demolition drive under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sunil Kathole. Officials and staff from the NMMC Encroachment Department were present during the operation, and police protection was arranged to ensure a smooth execution. NMMC has reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying anti-encroachment actions across the city. They also warned that similar drives will continue in the future to prevent unauthorized constructions and ensure strict compliance with urban planning regulations.