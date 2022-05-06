As mango supply increases, prices fall in APMC market

Mango prices have come down by half due to increase in the supply of Alphonso mangoes in the APMC market in Navi Mumbai. Alphonso mangoes, which used to cost Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 a dozen, are now priced at Rs 200 to Rs 500. Along with Alphonso mango, Payari, Kesar, Badami, Lalbaug, Malika mangoes have also increased their import from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.