Belapur Constituency Receives 27 Nominations; MLA Manda Vijay Mhatre Files on Last Day

The Returning Officer for the Belapur constituency received 27 nominations by October 29, the last date for submission. Manda Vijay Mhatre, the sitting MLA from Belapur, filed her nomination on the final day. Fourteen other candidates have also submitted nominations as independent candidates for the constituency.

In the Airoli constituency of Navi Mumbai, a total of 26 nominations were received, with Vijay Chougule of Shiv Sena (Shinde) filing his nomination as an independent candidate. On the last day, 18 new candidates filed their nominations. Alongside Manda Vijay Mhatre, former Deputy Mayor Ashok Gawade, who recently joined Shiv Sena (Shinde), also filed his nomination as an independent candidate. On October 24, in a surprising move, Vijay Nahata, Shiv Sena (Shinde)'s Deputy Chief of Navi Mumbai, submitted his nomination as an independent candidate.

Interestingly, two independent candidates share similar names: Manda Mhatre and Sandeep Naik, registered as Manda Sanjay Mhatre and Sandeep Prakash Naik.

As a precautionary move, former Thane MP Sanjeev Naik, son of Ganesh Naik, and Kalyani Sandeep Naik, wife of Sandeep Naik, have also filed nominations from the Airoli and Belapur constituencies, respectively. The deadline for withdrawing nominations is Monday, November 4.