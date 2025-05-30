Belapur Waterlogging Sparks Urgent Monsoon Action by NMMC

Navi Mumbai: After several areas in Belapur experienced severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall and a 5.17-meter high tide on the night of May 25 and throughout May 26, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde held a high-level review meeting with civic officials. He directed all department heads, ward officers, and engineers to conduct immediate field inspections and take proactive measures to prevent further disruptions during the monsoon season.

The worst-hit sectors included 4, 5, 6, and 11 in CBD Belapur, where water remained stagnant for extended periods. In response, the Commissioner ordered the suspension of ongoing construction activities until further notice and mandated that all excavation pits be promptly filled and resurfaced. He also stressed that proper signage and barricading must be placed at all work sites to ensure public safety.

“The municipal commissioner has asked for all open pits to be filled and resurfaced without delay. Proper barricading and warning signage at construction sites is also mandatory,” a senior civic official said.

Civic authorities have intensified sanitation efforts across the city. Sludge removed from drains is to be cleared immediately without waiting for it to dry. The Garden and Solid Waste Management departments have been tasked with the swift removal of green waste from tree pruning and clearing roads following storm-related tree falls.

Rain gear, including raincoats and gumboots, has already been distributed to sanitation workers. Enhanced cleanliness drives have also begun in village and Lower Income Group (LIG) areas.

Amid concerns of rising waterborne infections and a potential spike in COVID-19 cases during the monsoon, the health department has been instructed to take preventive measures on a war footing. The civic body also runs a city-wide awareness campaign urging residents to follow safety precautions. Adequate stocks of medicines are being maintained.

In an effort to streamline operations, Dr. Shinde announced that road, footpath, and median maintenance responsibilities will now be consolidated under a single department. All civic departments have been instructed to submit daily updates to the Emergency Management Department, which will track progress via a centralized Google Sheet.

Addressing the need for responsive governance, the Commissioner stressed that the timely resolution of citizen complaints must be the administration’s top priority. He urged residents to report issues or request assistance by contacting the NMMC Central Disaster Control Room at 022-27567060 / 022-27567061 or via the toll-free numbers 1800-222-309 / 1800-222-310.