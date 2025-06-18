Bombay High Court Committee Member Demands Action Against Illegal Animal Slaughter Near Navi Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: In a fresh development surrounding illegal animal slaughter near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a member of the Bombay High Court-appointed Animal Welfare Act Monitoring Committee has urged police to take immediate action.

Environmental group NatConnect Foundation brought the matter to the attention of Soorraj Saha, an honorary member of the High Court-mandated committee. Despite an advisory from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) instructing airport authorities to halt the illegal slaughter and open sale of meat in the area, such activities reportedly continue unabated.

In his response, Saha wrote to the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner, highlighting that these shops are operating in blatant violation of several laws — including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

“I observed that improperly disposed raw meat waste is attracting birds near the airport’s flight path, posing a significant risk to aircraft safety,” Saha stated, aligning with concerns raised by NatConnect director B. Kumar in his complaint to the DGCA.

Saha confirmed that he personally verified the complaints and found them valid. However, despite raising the issue with the local police station, he said no officer appeared willing to act.

Offering to assist in enforcement, Saha even volunteered to lead raids on the illegal establishments, requesting police support. “As a member of the High Court-appointed committee, it is our duty to monitor and prevent violations of the Animal Welfare Act,” he asserted. He also stressed the public health and environmental hazards posed by the unhygienic slaughter practices.

Frustrated by the lack of action from NMIA authorities, despite DGCA Director Amit Gupta’s advisory, Kumar has now lodged a fresh complaint through the PMO’s public grievance portal.

“This is a clear violation of DGCA norms, which prohibit any animal slaughter within a 10-kilometre radius of an airport,” Kumar emphasized. These regulations are also enshrined in a Government Resolution issued by the Maharashtra Government while setting up the Aerodrome Environment Management Committee (AEMC) for NMIA.

Meanwhile, local residents and activists have also raised alarms. Ulwe city NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) president Santosh Kate has written to CIDCO, the Raigad district collector, and other concerned officials about the unchecked open sale of goat and chicken meat, calling it a gross violation of hygiene and safety standards.