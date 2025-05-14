Central Railway Proposes Fourth Railway Line Connecting Karjat-Panvel, Boosting Connectivity to Navi Mumbai Airport

In an effort to improve connectivity within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Central Railway has confirmed plans for a new fourth rail line that will connect Karjat and Panvel. At an estimated cost of Rs 491 crore, the final Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this 29-kilometer line was filed with the Railway Board on April 7, 2023, with the goal of facilitating direct connectivity between Navi Mumbai International Airport and Pune. By reducing traffic on the congested Karjat-Panvel line, the initiative hopes to enhance suburban train services. Significant progress is being made on all of the crucial areas. According to the most recent update, the work is progressing quite quickly.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation is currently developing two more suburban lines, which will complement this new line. These lines are expected to be completed by December 2025. In order to increase capacity and shorten travel times, the new line will replicate the current infrastructure, which primarily serves freight and a few long-distance passenger services.

Some of the longest bridges and tunnels in the Mumbai network are anticipated to be part of the updated suburban route. The project is a component of the larger Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3 (MUTP-3), which intends to transform the area's transit choices. Three local trains are also being prepared for this corridor by the Central Railway.

All things considered, it is expected that the new rail line will greatly improve transportation connections, increasing the Navi Mumbai airport's accessibility for visitors from Pune and improving MMR connectivity overall, especially for the developing areas of Panvel, Karjat, and the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA).