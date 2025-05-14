CIDCO Cracks Down on Illegal Debris Dumping in Navi Mumbai; Two Drivers Booked

Ulwe: In a concerted drive against environmental violations, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) conducted a special operation on May 13 to tackle unauthorized dumping of debris on lands under its control in Ulwe. The operation led to the apprehension of two dumper drivers attempting to illegally unload construction waste in the Gavhan village area.

CIDCO officials, under the direction of the Chief Vigilance Officer, carried out the evening raid with support from the vigilance unit, engineering department, security personnel, and local police. Around 4:30 PM, the team intercepted two dumper trucks near Sector 12A, close to the MTHL bridge and Khar Kopar Mass Housing site.

The drivers — identified as Syed Kayam Raza, 25, a resident of Wadala, and Bablu Dayaram Verma, 34, from Worli Koliwada — were found transporting hazardous debris that poses a serious threat to public health and the environment.

A formal complaint was filed the same evening at the Nhava Sheva Police Station under Crime Number 0056/2025. The charges fall under Sections 271 and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

CIDCO has appealed to residents to stay vigilant and report any instances of illegal dumping through its official website www.cidco.maharashtra.gov.in or at the nearest police station.

Officials reaffirmed CIDCO’s commitment to safeguarding the environment and taking strict action against violators endangering public health.