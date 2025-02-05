CIDCO Demolishes Four-Storey Illegal Building in Ulwe Within Hour (Watch Video)

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has taken an aggressive stance against unauthorized constructions, demolishing a four-story illegal building in Kopargaon near Ulwe node within an hour on Tuesday. The structure, built by Ramesh Mhatre, collapsed easily, raising serious concerns about the poor quality of such unauthorised developments.

In light of this, CIDCO has urged citizens to avoid purchasing homes in illegal buildings, warning that such structures pose significant safety risks to residents and their families.

CIDCO demolished a ground plus four storey in Ulwe node. The building was constructed without permission from CIDCO and a stop work notice was overlooked by the builder. @CIDCO_Ltd@lokmattimesengpic.twitter.com/hq3kNMjbrq — Amit Srivastava (@s_amit007) February 4, 2025

Growing Concern Over Illegal Constructions

Unauthorised constructions in Navi Mumbai have become a widely discussed issue across the state. Many buildings are being constructed overnight with substandard materials, increasing the risk of accidents. Authorities have repeatedly found that these structures lack durability and proper safety measures.

CIDCO’s Action Plan

During Tuesday’s operation, a ground plus four-story illegal building was reduced to rubble in minutes, emphasizing the fragile nature of such constructions. CIDCO’s Chief Vigilance Officer, Suresh Mengde, has confirmed that the demolition drive will intensify in the coming days. The planning agency is determined to prevent the rise of unsafe buildings in the city and ensure stricter enforcement of construction laws.

Meanwhile, CIDCO has appealed to residents to verify legal approvals before purchasing properties to avoid financial loss and safety hazards. With CIDCO ramping up action, more demolitions of unauthorized structures are expected soon.