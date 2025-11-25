CIDCO Homes in Navi Mumbai: 4,508 Ready-to-Move Flats Available in Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Kharghar and Ghansoli

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is offering ready-to-move 4,508 homes in Navi Mumbai under a new First Come, First Served Housing Sale scheme, with no lottery system. Registration has begun on November 22, 2025. For the first applicant have the chance to choose the tenement of their choice.

These flats are located in Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Kharghar and Ghansoli with 1,115 units for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. 3,393 units will be given to lower lower-income group (LIG) section. EWS buyers can avail a subsidy of Rs 2.5 lakh PMAY subsidy.

CIDCO homes are equipped with essential amenities and are situated in well-connected locations and developing areas, which is also close in the Navi Mumbai International Airport. After the full payment, buyers will receive immediate possession.

Applicants who registered by December 21, 2025, will be eligible to select their preferred flat starting from December 21, 2025 at 11 am.