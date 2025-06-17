CIDCO Launches QR-Based Paper Ticketing on Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 from June 17

Navi Mumbai: In a significant step towards implementing a Common Mobility Solution, CIDCO has introduced a QR-based paper ticketing system on Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1, effective from June 17, 2025. This innovative move follows a comprehensive upgrade of the entire Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system to meet the new requirements.

The system was inaugurated at Belapur Metro Station by Shantanu Goel, Joint Managing Director of CIDCO. He was joined by Santosh Ombhase, Superintending Engineer (Metro), Milind Raorane, General Manager (O&M), Harish Gupta, Executive Director of Maha Metro, along with other senior CIDCO officials.

The new QR ticketing initiative aims to offer passengers a seamless and convenient commuting experience. To further enhance this, CIDCO plans to introduce additional features soon, including:

Mobile Ticketing App: Allowing commuters to purchase tickets through a dedicated smartphone application.

WhatsApp-Based Ticketing: Enabling ticket purchases directly via WhatsApp for added convenience.

National Common Mobility Card (NCMC): Offering a unified payment solution across various transportation systems.

These features will be rolled out soon to ensure an integrated and user-friendly transit experience.

“The QR-based ticketing system was designed and implemented by M/s Aurionpro Solutions Pvt. Ltd., under the supervision of CIDCO and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd,” said an official from CIDCO, adding that the planning agency remains committed to delivering a world-class commuting experience. The launch of this QR-based ticketing system marks a major milestone toward that goal.