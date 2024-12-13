CIDCO Lottery 2024: Buyers Await Price Announcement as Online Registration for Navi Mumbai Mass Housing Scheme Extended

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has extended the online registration deadline for the 26,000 homes lottery under its "My Preferred CIDCO Housing Scheme" for the second time, now set for December 26. This follows previous extensions granted until December 11, primarily due to several prospective buyers lacking the required documents.

However, despite these extensions, the prices of the homes remain undisclosed, leaving many customers confused. Interested buyers have expressed frustration, as they are unable to make informed decisions without knowing the costs associated with each project. There has been a widespread call for CIDCO to announce project-specific prices to facilitate a smoother registration process.

The housing scheme, aimed at providing affordable homes for economically weaker and low-income groups, is part of CIDCO's larger project to construct 67,000 homes across 27 nodes in Navi Mumbai. Out of these, 43,000 homes have already received "Maharera" approval, with construction progressing steadily. The homes are being developed in 22-story buildings, with nearly 50% of them located in the Taloja node.

In addition to Taloja, homes in Khandeghar, Mansarovar, Kharkopar, and Baman Dongri are also included in the scheme. Notably, the highly anticipated homes near the Vashi and Kharghar railway stations are part of the final phase of the project.

Sources indicate that CIDCO plans to set prices for the homes based on floor levels, though the exact pricing details are still awaited. Prospective buyers are hopeful that once the prices are announced, they will be able to move forward with their applications.