CIDCO Lottery 2024 Last Date Extended: Navi Mumbai Mass Housing Scheme Application Deadline Extended; Check Details

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 11, 2024): The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has extended the registration and application deadline for its Mass Housing Scheme to December 26. The extension comes after many potential applicants were unable to submit their forms due to the Diwali celebrations and the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections.

📷 घर घेणाऱ्यांसाठी आनंदाची बातमी!

माझे पसंतीचे सिडकोचे घर या महायोजनेसाठी ऑनलाईन नोंदणीची तारीख वाढवण्यात आली आहे.तुमच्या प्रचंड प्रतिसादाबद्दल धन्यवाद!

नवी मुंबई सारख्या आधुनिक जीवनशैली असणाऱ्या शहरात परवडणारे घर घेण्याच्या दिशेने तुमचे पाहिले पाऊल टाका. pic.twitter.com/OTs2zDlstR — CIDCO Ltd (@CIDCO_Ltd) December 11, 2024

The original deadline was set for today, but CIDCO decided to give applicants additional time to register and apply. This move is seen as crucial for many residents who are looking for affordable housing alternatives in areas like Navi Mumbai, western suburbs, and nearby regions, given the skyrocketing house prices in Mumbai.

CIDCO, which has already received approval from Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), is building 67,000 homes across 27 locations, including Taloja and Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. Of these, 43,000 units have already received final approval. The corporation had launched a lottery for 26,000 homes in October. However, the election process and delayed pricing announcements led to a lower-than-expected number of applications.

CIDCO may take further steps if the response remains weak in the coming weeks.

How to Apply for the Navi Mumbai Mass Housing Scheme

Visit the official website at cidcohomes.com. Enter your mobile number and log in. Verify your Aadhar and PAN card and upload all required documents.

Documents Required