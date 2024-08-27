CIDCO Lottery 2024: Registration Open for 902 Navi Mumbai Homes in Kalamboli, Kharghar, and More Under PMAY; Check Details

The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) has launched a lottery for 902 homes in Navi Mumbai, offering a significant opportunity for prospective buyers. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, CIDCO is inviting applications for properties in Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli, as well as Valley Sculpture, Swapnapoorti, and Vastu Vihar. Applications for the lottery will be accepted starting from 12 noon today.

CIDCO has announced the registration process for 902 homes in Navi Mumbai, starting on August 27, 2024. Interested buyers can apply online via CIDCO’s website, with registration open from 12 noon on August 27. Online applications for the lottery will also be accepted starting August 27 and closing on September 26. Online fee payments are available from August 27 to September 27. The computer draw for the lottery is scheduled for October 10, 2024.

Features of CIDCO Homes

The 902 CIDCO homes offer several attractive features:

Enhanced Connectivity: Improved access via road, rail, and metro.

Improved access via road, rail, and metro. Modern Amenities: Housing complexes equipped with contemporary facilities.

Housing complexes equipped with contemporary facilities. Comprehensive Infrastructure: Includes essential amenities like schools, colleges, and hospitals within the campus.

Includes essential amenities like schools, colleges, and hospitals within the campus. Strategic Locations: Situated in well-developed nodes and key areas of Navi Mumbai.

Situated in well-developed nodes and key areas of Navi Mumbai. Financial Support: Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, flats for economically weaker sections in Ghansoli, Kharghar, and Kalamboli are eligible for a grant of Rs. 1 lakh, with an additional grant of Rs. 2.5 lakh available.

CIDCO Housing Details

The CIDCO lottery includes 902 homes across Navi Mumbai, catering to various income groups:

Income Categories: Homes are available for economically weaker sections, open category, and middle-income groups.

Homes are available for economically weaker sections, open category, and middle-income groups. Distribution: Of the 213 homes in Kalamboli, Kharghar, and Ghansoli, 175 are for the general category and 38 for the economically weaker sections.

Of the 213 homes in Kalamboli, Kharghar, and Ghansoli, 175 are for the general category and 38 for the economically weaker sections. Additional Projects: Kharghar features CIDCO’s Swapnapoorti and Vastu Vihar Celebration projects, offering an additional 689 homes.

CIDCO House Prices and Lottery Details

CIDCO homes are priced between Rs 26 lakh and Rs 2 crore, catering to economically weaker sections, middle-income groups, and upper-income groups. Applications for these homes can be submitted on CIDCO's official website.

Following MHADA’s announcement of a lottery for 2,030 homes in Mumbai, CIDCO has also introduced its lottery, offering a significant opportunity for homebuyers in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The draw for CIDCO’s scheme will take place on October 10. Interested buyers should register for the lottery to participate.