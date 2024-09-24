Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to Launch 25,000 Affordable Houses for Sale Ahead of Dussehra

CIDCO has decided to make 25 thousand houses available for sale in the first week of October before Dussehra. These houses will be available on a 'first come first served' basis under the concept of 'Choose a house of your choice'. CIDCO MD Vijay Singhal told 'Lokmat' that their prices will also be lower than the market price.

Benefits to low income groups

These 67 thousand houses are proposed to be built at 27 places in different parts of the city. Among them, 43,000 houses in the first phase have received 'Maharera' permission and their construction is also in progress. The plan is to make 25,000 of these houses available for sale in the first week of October. Vijay Singhal explained that most of these houses are going to be for economically weak and low-income groups under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Which houses will be included?

Meanwhile, CIDCO's newly appointed chairman Sanjay Shirasath is going to inspect the works of housing projects in various areas on Tuesday. They are going to review the houses in which section to be included in the proposed plan. After that, the final plan will be prepared and announced in the next two-three days. The scheme is likely to include houses in Taloja, Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Karanjade along with Mansarovar, Kharghar, Juinagar and Vashi.

Future of marketing company in doubt?

The dispute over the consultancy firm appointed by CIDCO to market and sell the houses has been pending with the Urban Development Department for the past one and a half years. So CIDCO is facing a dilemma while announcing the new housing scheme. However, CIDCO has decided to adopt the concept of 'Book My CIDCO Home' i.e. 'Choose the house of your choice' for the sale of these houses without further waiting.

Under this, the customers will be provided the house of their choice on a 'first come first served' basis. This entire process is going to be online. Under this, the customers will have the freedom to select the house of their choice on the basis of the flight ticket.