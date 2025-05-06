CIDCO Unveils International-Standard Golf Facility in Navi Mumbai

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) opened the Driving Range at the Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) to the public on Monday, May 5, 2025. Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, inspected the Golf Course.

“This international-standard facility features 29 hitting bays, professional coaching, and state-of-the-art amenities, offering citizens, amateurs, and emerging golfers a golden opportunity to train in a world-class environment. It’s a key step towards strengthening Navi Mumbai’s sports ecosystem and promoting eco-friendly urban recreation,” said Singhal.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. Kailas Shinde, Municipal Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, and senior CIDCO officials.

Earlier, CIDCO upgraded KVGC from a 9-hole to an 18-hole international championship-standard course. The upgrade, completed last year, has transformed KVGC into a premier golf destination. The 18-hole course has been open for play since October 2024 and features a newly constructed G+1 driving range building with state-of-the-art facilities for golfers. CIDCO plans to further enhance the golfing experience by appointing an experienced operator through a competitive bidding process. According to CIDCO officials, this project not only places Navi Mumbai on the global sports map but is also expected to boost tourism and the local economy, alongside other major infrastructure projects like the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

KVGC boasts the country’s longest fairway, stretching 756 yards, and is the only public golf course in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). It is also the first public golf course to be built in the MMR after India’s independence. The facility includes a world-class driving range with 29 hitting bays and comprehensive practice amenities.

The golf course will also host professional golf tournaments such as PGTI and IGU events, along with golf training camps, over the next seven years. The upgrade to an 18-hole course is expected to be fully completed by December 2025, further cementing KVGC’s status as a premier golfing destination.