COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai Records 4 Fresh Cases, Total Reaches 19

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reported 4 new COVID-19 positive cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19 as of 3 pm on May 28, 2025. With a total of 62 individuals tested so far, the civic body has stepped up its COVID-19 preparedness in light of the recent uptick in cases across Maharashtra.

According to official data released by the NMMC's COVID-19 Control Cell, 21 individuals underwent RT-PCR testing today, adding to a cumulative total of 60 RT-PCR tests conducted. In addition, 2 individuals were tested using the Rapid Antigen method, which is also the cumulative count for that testing category.

To tackle the situation, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde chaired a high-level meeting with Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Medical Health Officer Dr. Prashant Jawade, and other senior medical officers. The officials were instructed to ensure that the health infrastructure is fully equipped, including adequate stock of medicines, surgical supplies, PPE kits, oxygen cylinders, and availability of oxygen beds. The commissioner also directed the establishment of dedicated COVID-19 wards and the prompt provision of beds at hospital level.

Dr. Shinde emphasized the importance of all medical and paramedical staff remaining on high alert and fulfilling their responsibilities with urgency. He also called for widespread public awareness campaigns through various media platforms to educate citizens about necessary precautions.

The civic body urged residents to avoid spreading panic or believing in unverified information. Citizens are encouraged to maintain personal hygiene and to seek medical attention in case of symptoms like cold, cough, or flu. Those experiencing such symptoms should visit the nearest NMMC Urban Primary Health Center or municipal hospital for timely treatment.

Commissioner Shinde reassured the public that Navi Mumbai is prepared and proactive in addressing the current health scenario, and appealed for public cooperation to prevent further spread of the virus.

COVID-19: Statistical Details

*Number of RT-PCR tests conducted today: 21

*Total number of RT-PCR tests conducted: 60

*Number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted today: 02

*Total number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted: 02

*Total number of individuals tested for COVID-19: 62

*Positive cases today: 04

*Total positive cases: 19