Dating App Scam: Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 24-Year Old Engineer in Rs 33 Lakh Fraud Case

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch police have arrested a 24-year-old engineering graduate for allegedly committing fraud through a dating app and WhatsApp. The accused, Sanjay Kailaschand Meena, was apprehended in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He is originally from Bukna, Rajasthan, and is currently unemployed.

According to the police, between March 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024, Meena contacted the complainant through the Bumble app and WhatsApp. He allegedly pretended to be in love, emotionally manipulated the victim and lured them into meeting, ultimately defrauding them of Rs 33,37,070. A case was initially registered against an unidentified person.

During the investigation, a technical analysis of the mobile numbers and bank accounts used in the fraud led the police to Dehradun. After tracing Meena’s location to Dehrakhas, a team was dispatched, and he was taken into custody. Upon further investigation, Meena was found to be directly involved in the crime and was formally arrested on January 23, 2025. He is currently in judicial custody.

"The accused developed emotional closeness with the complainant through the Bumble app and fraudulently obtained money under various pretexts. He used the defrauded amount to purchase a Volkswagen car for himself," said an official from the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch.

The police seized a Volkswagen car, four mobile phones, eight SIM cards, a MacBook, a hard disk, and a dongle from Meena’s possession.