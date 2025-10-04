DGCA Cracks Down on Illegal Slaughter Near Navi Mumbai Airport to Prevent Bird Strikes

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has taken significant steps to ensure air safety by addressing wildlife hazards, following the receipt of its aerodrome license. In response to growing concerns about bird strikes caused by the slaughter of animals and improper carcass disposal near the airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has enforced strict measures within a 10-kilometer radius of the facility.

The DGCA’s decision to crack down on animal slaughter and garbage dumping follows alarming reports from the environmental community, particularly regarding Ulwe, located just three kilometers from the NMIA runway. These practices had been attracting birds, posing a serious risk to aircraft safety. In light of this, the DGCA has confirmed that the airport developer, NMIA, is actively working to curb these practices.

An official statement from DGCA’s Central Public Information Officer (Aerodrome Standards), Dhusar Kumar Mondal, revealed that the Aerodrome Environment Management Committee (AEMC) — which includes CIDCO and the Maharashtra Urban Development Ministry — had set up a sub-committee to address the wildlife risk. The sub-committee has already held two meetings this year, in May and August.

In a bid to proactively monitor the surrounding environment, NMIA has initiated monthly inspections of areas in proximity to the airport. These inspections are conducted in collaboration with officials from Panvel and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations, as well as CIDCO. Reports from these inspections are promptly shared with relevant authorities for corrective measures. The Navi Mumbai International Airport Private is designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers, featuring state-of-the-art facilities. It includes a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.

It is expected to handle 2 crore passengers per annum (MPPA) and cater to the burgeoning air traffic demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India, while strengthening India’s global connectivity. To further enhance safety, NMIA has engaged a wildlife hazard consultant to carry out a year-long survey to track wildlife movements across all three seasons. This survey aims to assess risks and recommend effective bird and animal strike mitigation strategies.

The issue of unchecked slaughter and carcass disposal had earlier prompted local activists to file complaints with various authorities. Karan Chawla, a resident of Navi Mumbai, had raised the matter with the State Animal Welfare Commissioner, while Ulwe NCP leader Santosh Kate went on a hunger strike to protest the illegal practices, citing their danger to both air safety and public health.

Environmental groups have welcomed these measures, expressing relief that authorities have finally taken action after years of campaigning. NatConnect director B N Kumar, a vocal critic of the practices, emphasized the need to prevent a situation similar to Mumbai’s Bail Bazar, an area notorious for bird strikes.