Diwali Bonus 2025: Navi Mumbai Municipal Employees to Receive ₹34,500 – Full Details Inside

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has officially announced the Diwali special allowance for its officers and employees ahead of the festival, which begins on October 17, 2025. Permanent employees will receive ₹34,500, employees on consolidated pay will get ₹28,500, and ASHA workers under the Health Department will receive ₹18,500. Last year, permanent employees were paid ₹33,000, contractual or temporary staff received ₹27,000, and ASHA workers were given ₹17,000. While a 10% increase was anticipated this year, the final announced amount has reportedly caused some dissatisfaction among certain employees, who had expected a slightly higher figure.

The allowance will cover over 4,600 officers and employees working under the NMMC, including permanent staff, contractual workers, daily wage health workers, Anganwadi teachers, school teachers, and assistants under various government education and health programs. Last year, the municipal corporation ensured that all eligible employees, including those on minimum wage, received the special Diwali allowance based on their employment category. The initiative aims to ensure employees can celebrate Diwali joyfully while receiving financial support for festival-related expenses. The allowance is credited directly into employees’ bank accounts for timely distribution.

The announcement highlights the NMMC’s ongoing commitment to staff welfare and festival support, even as expectations for increases remain high. While last year saw a 10% rise in the allowance, the current figure of ₹34,500 for permanent employees represents a moderate increase. Consolidated pay employees and ASHA workers also saw corresponding increments. The corporation had earlier sent proposals through the Finance and Administration Department for approval by Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, who finalized the amounts. Employees eagerly awaited confirmation of the figures as the festival approached, reflecting both anticipation and mild disappointment in some quarters regarding the slightly lower-than-expected allowance increase.

Diwali Allowance Details – Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation: