DPS Lake Conservation: Minister Ganesh Naik Vows to Protect Wetlands and Mangroves, Criticizes CIDCO for Ignoring Environmental Concerns

State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has promised to safeguard the city’s wetlands and mangroves, taking a strong stance against CIDCO officials who, he alleges, have ignored critical environmental concerns.

Addressing an environmental delegation at his Janata Darbar on Monday, Naik acknowledged that CIDCO has repeatedly disregarded citizens’ demands to protect vital wetlands, including the DPS Flamingo Lake.

“As Forest Minister, it is my duty to protect wetlands and mangroves. I will not allow any attempts to destroy them,” Naik asserted, directing forest department officials present at the meeting, held at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi, to take immediate action.

The delegation—including writer Jayant Hudar, NatConnect Foundation director B.N. Kumar, Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society’s Sandeep Sareen, and Kharghar Wetlands and Hills Forum convenor Jyoti Nadkarni—submitted formal memoranda highlighting their concerns.

They reported that despite a high-level government committee’s recommendation to keep the channels open, CIDCO has blocked the intertidal water flow to DPS Flamingo Lake, leading to environmental degradation. Even senior officials from the state’s Environment Department and the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests have urged CIDCO to address the issue of stagnant, polluted water in the lake.

“I have visited DPS Lake and am well aware of the situation,” Naik said, expressing anger at CIDCO officials. He called them “Naalayak” (worthless) and asked the delegation if his words were inappropriate.

The minister assured them that the issue would be taken up on priority and commended citizens for their dedication to environmental protection, including their legal battles in courts and with the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

When the delegation pointed out CIDCO’s attempt to auction a Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)-dominated plot near the Seawoods NRI Complex, Naik firmly stated that he would not tolerate any threats to mangroves and wetlands.

On concerns about biodiversity loss near Pandavkada Hills due to tunnel drilling for the Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road, Naik acknowledged the need for infrastructure development but stressed that it should not come at the cost of ecological balance.

"Seeing the long queues of people waiting to meet the Minister at the Janata Darbar, we requested a separate meeting with Naik," Kumar said. The minister readily agreed to a future discussion to address all environmental issues in detail.