Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Navi Mumbai: 30-Year-Dies In Late-Night Accident On JNPT Highway Amid Heavy Rain

A 30-year-old motorcyclist lost his life and his pillion rider sustained serious injuries after their bike rammed into a road divider in the early hours of Monday. The incident occurred near Karanjade along the JNPT Highway, during a period of heavy rainfall. The deceased has been identified as Rishikesh Manoj Gawde, while the injured pillion rider is Alpesh Ramchandra Kolhkar (27). Both were residents of Karanjade, Panvel.

According to Panvel City Police, Kolhkar had visited Gawde’s home for dinner on Sunday night. The two friends decided to go for a late-night ride around 2 AM. After reaching Palaspe, they were on their way back to Karanjade when heavy rains began. Near the Marathon building on the JNPT Highway, Gawde allegedly failed to spot a turn due to poor visibility and lost control of the speeding motorcycle, which crashed into a road divider. Police arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and rushed both victims to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Gawde was declared dead on arrival, while Kolhkar continues to receive treatment.

Following a preliminary investigation, Panvel City Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the deceased. “The accident occurred due to unsafe driving during poor weather conditions. We have registered a case and further inquiries are ongoing,” a police official confirmed.



