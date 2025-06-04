Fire Breaks Out at Ghansoli Bus Depot in Navi Mumbai; Three Buses Gutted, No Injuries Reported

A major fire broke out early this morning at a bus depot located in the MIDC area of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, leading to at least three buses being completely gutted. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. According to preliminary information from local authorities, the fire started around early in the morning. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the depot as flames rapidly engulfed the parked vehicles. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot soon after being alerted and managed to bring the blaze under control after a concerted effort lasting nearly an hour.

"Three buses were destroyed in the fire. The exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation," a fire official said. Firefighters were successful in preventing the fire from spreading further to other nearby vehicles and structures. The depot, located in a relatively less populated industrial area of Ghansoli, typically sees low foot traffic during early morning hours, which officials say likely helped in avoiding any casualties. Police and fire officials are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Preliminary suspicions point toward an electrical short circuit, but confirmation is awaited pending forensic examination.