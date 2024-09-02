Ganeshotsav 2024: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Claims to Have Filled 95% Potholes Ahead of Festivities

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) claims to have filled 95% of potholes in the city ahead of the arrival of Lord Ganesha. The remaining potholes are expected to be filled within a couple of days.

Ahead of the festive season, the City Engineering Department has taken on the task of repairing potholes formed during the monsoon across NMMC's jurisdiction. The goal is to ensure a smooth celebration by improving roads in all areas on a priority basis.

“Ninety-five percent of the main and internal roads under the municipal corporation have been made pothole-free. Work to repair the remaining five percent is ongoing around the clock,” said City Engineer Shirish Aradwad.

Under the directives of NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and with the guidance of Additional Commissioner and City Engineer Aradwad, all engineers, including executive engineers, are on-site to oversee the road improvement efforts, ensuring thorough attention to these tasks.

“A scientific approach is being taken based on the size of the potholes,” Aradwad explained. “For very small potholes, a cold mix is used, while larger patches are being repaired with asphalt or mastic. In some cases, concrete mix or interlocking materials are used for larger-sized potholes.”

Aradwad emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency between the road surface and the material used to fill the potholes. “I have instructed that the repairs be done meticulously to prevent the same areas from developing potholes again,” he added.

Aradwad also mentioned that the Thane-Belapur road has been fully repaired, and the remaining five percent of city roads are being addressed promptly.