Ganeshotsav 2024: Navi Mumbai Traffic Dept Deploys 600+ Police Personnel at Key Locations on Mumbai-Goa Highway to Manage Congestion

With a large number of devotees traveling to Konkan for the Ganesh festival, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has mobilized over 600 police personnel at key locations along the Mumbai-Goa highway to manage traffic congestion. In addition, a ban has been placed on heavy and overloaded vehicles with a weight capacity of 16 tons or more on Mumbai-Goa National Highway No. 66. This restriction is in effect from September 5, 2024, at 00:01 hours to September 18, 2024, at 20:00 hours.

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have formed a comprehensive team for traffic management, including 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police, 1 Assistant Commissioner of Police, 15 Police Inspectors, 31 Assistant Police Inspectors/Sub-Inspectors, 610 Police Constables, and 91 Traffic Wardens.

A coordination meeting with relevant departments was conducted to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and prevent congestion on National Highway No. 66 for Ganesh devotees heading to Konkan.

To further assist travelers during the festival, six facility centers have been established at the following locations: Vashi Toll Plaza, Airoli Toll Plaza, Dhansar Toll Plaza, Kalamboli Circle, Palaspe Circle, and Karnala Khind. These centers will provide medical services, fire brigade assistance, mechanic teams for vehicle breakdowns, wireless communication for emergencies, and other essential support.