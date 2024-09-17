Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Navi Mumbai Prepares for Smooth Ganesh Idol Immersions with Extensive Safety and Environmental Measures

As the city gears up for the immersion of large Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe process at all 22 natural immersion sites.

The civic body has enlisted the support of firefighters, volunteers, and lifeguards at each site. In addition, CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure the safety of citizens, with the local police closely monitoring the crowds. NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde emphasized the importance of these precautions for public safety.

The NMMC has deployed rafts and cranes at high-traffic sites for the immersion of medium and large idols. At Koparkhairane’s Sector 19 holding pond, a modern mechanical raft has been installed, significantly reducing the labour and time involved in immersing larger idols.

To manage crowds, the NMMC has erected bamboo barricades and arranged backup power generators for lighting at the immersion sites. Drinking water and first-aid facilities are also in place, while tables have been arranged in an orderly queue for devotees to perform farewell prayers and rituals.

“Due to the well-organized arrangements at 22 natural and 137 artificial immersion sites, the immersion rituals for 1.5-day, 5-day, 6-day (with Gauri), and 7-day Ganesh idols were carried out smoothly. A total of 35,720 Ganesh idols have been immersed with devotion during these four immersion days,” a senior NMMC official said.

Special measures have been taken at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi, where a large crowd gathers annually for the immersion procession. NMMC and the police have ensured the area is well-prepared, and flower petals will be showered on departing idols from a large platform set up at the site.

NMMC's Commissioner Dr. Shinde’s month-old appeal for an "Eco-Friendly and Plastic-Free Ganeshotsav" received widespread support. Many citizens chose to install eco-friendly clay (Shadu) idols instead of plaster of Paris (POP), and those who did were honored as environmental champions at all immersion sites with certificates of appreciation.

In line with environmental concerns, the NMMC has set up 137 artificial ponds to protect natural water bodies. These were overwhelmingly preferred by environmentally conscious citizens for idol immersions. Additionally, devotees were urged to dispose of wet offerings like flowers and leaves in designated containers and to place dry offerings, such as decorations, in separate bins. The offerings are later transported to the NMMC’s Turbhe project site for proper processing.

Fruits and food items brought for the immersion are being distributed to underprivileged children and citizens, underscoring the municipality's commitment to both environmental and social responsibility.

The large-scale preparations by the NMMC reflect a well-coordinated effort to ensure that this year's Ganesh idol immersions are safe, eco-friendly, and celebratory for all.