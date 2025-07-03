Good News for Navi Mumbai As CIDCO Rolls Out Key Water Projects In City

Navi Mumbai is currently facing a water crisis in several areas and to meet the projected water demand of 1,257 million litres per day (MLD) by 2050, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has launched several vital water infrastructure initiatives to ensure a sustainable and reliable water supply while supporting the city’s rapid urban expansion.

One of the key projects in progress is the expansion of the Hetawane Water Supply Scheme, which is being executed in four phases. As of now, 41% of the water treatment plant has been completed, along with 8.5% of the raw water tunnel and 25.7% of the pure water tunnel. The full project is targeted for completion by June 2029. Looking ahead to long-term water security, CIDCO is developing additional water sources, including the Kondhane Dam on the Ulhas River.

The dam will initially supply 250 MLD, with the potential to scale up to 350 MLD. The Kondhane and Balganga dam projects are expected to be completed within the next four to five years. To address immediate needs, the Maharashtra government approved an additional 120 MLD allocation from the Hetawane Dam in August 2020 at a cost of ₹1.19 billion. This increased CIDCO’s total allocation from the dam to 270 MLD, helping to meet current demand and enhance regional water resilience.

Navi Mumbai is going through a real water crisis driven by rapid urbanization, outdated pipelines, and supply–demand mismatches. While authorities are taking steps—both urgent (shut‑downs, advisories) and strategic (large-scale infrastructure projects)—residents are still grappling with unreliable delivery. Navi Mumbai heavily depends on the Morbe Dam (located near Khalapur), supplying about 450 MLD currently. Due to low Morbe water levels, the NMMC imposed 3‑day-a‑week shutdowns recently. Areas such as Kharghar, Taloja, and Karanjade are facing year-round rationing, forcing residents to spend lakhs monthly on tanker water. Leaks and disruptions due to unplanned construction have further affected supply reliability. While Navi Mumbai was once considered well-planned, rapid urban expansion, low rainfall, and infrastructure lag have pushed the city into a serious water crisis.