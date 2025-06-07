Illegal Hotel in Nerul Sealed by NMMC in Major Crackdown

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) carried out a major crackdown at Sector 44A, Nerul, where an illegal lodging and boarding facility—Out Stay Hotel and Apartment—was found operating without necessary permissions. The establishment, spread across plots 5 to 9, was sealed on Wednesday following directives from Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde.

The action was executed under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Dr. Rahul Gethe, with the involvement of Belapur Ward Officer Dr. Amol Palve and Licensing Department Assistant Commissioner Shilpa Deshpande. The team, with support from NMMC Police personnel, sealed 43 commercial rooms spread from the ground to the 23rd floor between 3 PM and 7:30 PM on June 5. The hotel's unauthorized name board was also removed.

The corporation had earlier issued a notice on April 1, 2025, under Section 376, instructing the owner to obtain a business license. Although an application was made, it was rejected due to the absence of an Occupancy Certificate. A final warning was given on May 20, demanding closure of the operation. However, with the hotel continuing to run illegally, NMMC proceeded with the sealing operation.

Officials stated that strict action will continue against unauthorized commercial establishments flouting civic regulations.