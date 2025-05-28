Jackals Spotted in Nerul: Wild Animal Seen Roaming in Sector 52A as Construction Threatens Protected Wetland

Navi Mumbai: A family of Indian jackals was recently sighted in Sector 52A, Nerul — an area officially designated as wetland, mangrove, and forest land. This ecologically vital zone now faces serious threats from ongoing construction activities, claimed environmentalists.

Sunil Agarwal, Founder of Save Navi Mumbai Environment, condemned the development, saying, “This blatant disregard for ecology, legality, and the future of our city reflects the unholy nexus between powerful institutions and profiteering builders.” He added, “We spotted a family of jackals here — a clear indication of the thriving wildlife that depended on this ecosystem. What remains now is a scar on the city’s conscience.”

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) draft Development Plan (DP), currently under consideration, proposes amending Sector 52A’s status to allow residential development. Residents fear this will further harm the fragile ecosystem. They report that over 300 trees have already been felled, the terrain razed, and critical wildlife habitats devastated — actions they call “environmentally criminal and morally reprehensible.”

Despite a court order requiring CIDCO to transfer mangrove areas to the Forest Department, the handover remains pending after several missed deadlines. The Forest Minister’s promise to declare Sector 52A a Conservation Reserve remains unfulfilled, with no visible action on the ground.

One resident highlighted the broader impact, stating, “The systematic degradation of Navi Mumbai’s green lungs — wetlands and mangroves — is not just an ecological concern but a direct threat to flood control, climate resilience, and biodiversity preservation in the region.”

Save Navi Mumbai Environment has demanded an immediate halt to all construction and land clearing in Sector 52A, revocation of CIDCO’s plot allotments until all legal and environmental clearances are obtained, expedited declaration of Sector 52A as a Conservation Reserve, accountability and legal action against those responsible for illegal tree felling and habitat destruction, and transfer of all mangrove and wetland areas under CIDCO’s control to the Forest Department in full compliance with court orders.

“We call on the State Government, environmental watchdogs, and every responsible citizen to rise and protect Navi Mumbai’s irreplaceable natural heritage before it’s too late,” Agarwal concluded.