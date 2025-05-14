Kasardi River Revival: PMC Launches On-Site Inspection to Restore Polluted Waterway

Panvel: In a vital step toward restoring the highly polluted Kasardi River, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted an on-site inspection as part of its Kasardi River Rejuvenation Project. This initiative is aimed at reviving the river, which plays a crucial role in connecting the Taloja industrial area with surrounding villages.

Following clear directives from the Raigad District Collector, the PMC has been taking proactive measures to conserve the Kasardi River. The inspection aimed to assess the river's current condition and establish a comprehensive action plan for its restoration.

The inspection, led by Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Shete, included officials such as Dr. Vikrant Bhalerao from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Water Resources Department Deputy Engineer Amit Parle, and key representatives from the Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and other relevant civic authorities.

Illegal Discharge and Urgent Measures

During the inspection, officials discovered that untreated chemical water and sewage were being illegally discharged into the Kasardi River at Ganesh Ghat in Tondare by private companies using tankers. In response, the MPCB has been instructed to take immediate action against these violators.

Key Directives for Kasardi River Restoration

To ensure the river’s restoration, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete issued a series of important directives, which include:

Installation of Solar-Powered CCTV Cameras: These will be placed at key river locations to monitor and prevent illegal discharges of chemicals and sewage.

Construction of Small Check Dams at Ganesh Ghat: This will help manage the river’s flow more effectively.

Gabion Wall at Kaprecharya Mandir, Navade: This will be built to prevent tidal water from flooding the nearby village.

Removal of River Obstructions: Steps will be taken to clear any physical blockages to ensure the natural flow of water, especially during summer.

Transfer of Chemical-Laden Water to CETP: The contaminated water in the river will be transferred to the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for proper treatment.

Strict Regulation of Tankers: There will be stricter monitoring of tankers along the MIDC roads to prevent illegal dumping.

Collaboration for Effective Action

The Water Resources Department has been instructed to address unauthorized construction along the riverbed, and MIDC has been asked to assist in ensuring that enforcement measures are taken.

The meeting concluded with comprehensive discussions about the river’s long-term health, and Additional Commissioner Shete emphasized the importance of timely and coordinated action. All stakeholders have been directed to act swiftly within a designated timeframe to ensure the river’s restoration is effective.

The Road Ahead for Kasardi River

The Kasardi River Rejuvenation Project is expected to significantly improve the ecological balance of the region and enhance the quality of life for residents in Panvel and the surrounding areas. The concerted efforts of the PMC and other concerned authorities mark a crucial milestone in this essential environmental conservation project.