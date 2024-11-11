Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Over 7.2 Million Eligible Voters in Thane

In Thane district, over 7.2 million eligible voters are set to cast their ballots in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20, 2024. This marks a significant democratic event for the district, covering 18 constituencies, including Bhiwandi Rural, Shahapur, Kalyan West, Mira Bhayander, Thane, Mumbra-Kalwa, Airoli, and Belapur, among others. Vote counting will take place on November 23 to determine the winning candidates.

According to the voter registry updated as of October 29, 2024, Thane district has 7,229,339 registered voters, with 3,845,042 men, 3,382,882 women, and 1,415 individuals identifying as other genders.

The voter demographics include 1,603 armed forces voters, 979 Non-Resident Indian (NRI) voters, and 38,149 differently-abled voters. The district also features a considerable number of first-time voters aged 18-19, totaling 172,981, as well as 56,976 voters over 85-year-old, underscoring the wide age range in this democratic exercise.

To ensure smooth and accessible voting, election authorities have taken special measures to cater to differently-abled voters and senior citizens. The Election Commission has deployed additional resources to maintain a safe, inclusive, and efficient voting process across the district.

As Thane's electorate prepares to participate in this significant election, authorities are urging all eligible citizens to exercise their right to vote and contribute to shaping the district’s future leadership.