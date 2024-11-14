Maharashtra Election 2024: Modi Criticizes Congress’ ‘Gareebi Hatao’ Slogan, Accuses Them of Looting the Poor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday criticized the opposition 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' alliance, especially targeting the Congress, for hindering Maharashtra’s development. Speaking at a public rally in Kharghar, Raigad district, Modi accused the alliance of stalling the state’s progress.

Modi alleged that while Congress championed the 'Garibi Hatao' (Remove Poverty) slogan, it ultimately exploited the poor. “Congress never aimed for the upliftment of the poor,” he said, adding that the party thrives on vote bank politics yet remains “the enemy of the poor.” He also criticized Congress for misleading the public with its “gareebi hatao” slogan, claiming, “Generation after generation, Congress repeated the false promise of ‘gareebi hatao’ while looting the poor in the name of poverty alleviation. This is why the poor never escaped hardship,” he stated.

Modi added, “When the poor benefit, we rejoice, but Congress cannot feel the same happiness.”

He reiterated his slogan, Ek hai to Safe Hai (If United, We Are Safe), at the Kharghar rally. Highlighting recent infrastructure achievements, Modi noted that the Rs 16,000 crore Atal Setu has connected Raigad to Mumbai. He also cited major projects such as the Rs 20,000 crore Navi Mumbai Airport, the Rs 50,000 crore Vadhavan Port, and the Rs 46,000 crore Samruddhi Mahamarg as driving Maharashtra’s growth. “These projects could have been initiated under previous governments, but they halted Maharashtra's progress,” Modi claimed.

Without mentioning any specific candidates, Modi urged voters to support the grand alliance candidates in the upcoming elections to secure Maharashtra's future. Navi Mumbai comprises four constituencies: Panvel, Uran, Belapur, and Airoli.