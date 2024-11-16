Maharashtra Election 2024: MSRTC 'Lalpari' Buses to Serve Poll Duty on Nov 19-20

Commuters traveling outside Mumbai may face disruptions as Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, popularly known as “Lalpari,” will be assigned election duties. On November 19 and 20, 59 buses will be reserved exclusively for this purpose from the Panvel depot alone.

With the Maharashtra assembly elections just days away, preparations are in full swing across the state. Scheduled for November 20, the voting process relies heavily on MSRTC’s role in transporting election officials, electronic voting machines (EVMs), and essential materials to and from polling locations in Panvel City and surrounding rural areas.

To accommodate these duties, non-essential bus routes from the Panvel depot will be suspended temporarily. However, long-distance services will continue as scheduled.

A senior official from Panvel Depot sought public cooperation during this period. “A total of 59 buses from our depot have been allocated for election duty. While essential routes will remain operational, other services will be suspended for two days. Long-distance buses will run as usual, and we request passengers to cooperate during this time,” he said.

As election campaigning reaches its peak, deploying resources like MSRTC buses reflects the extensive coordination between government departments to ensure a seamless voting process in Panvel and beyond.

Imapce in Services:

Election Teams' Travel: Teams will depart on November 19, a day ahead of the polls, and return after voting concludes on November 20.

Route Suspensions: Several local services will be canceled from the afternoon of November 19 to the afternoon of November 20.

Challenges for MSRTC: Balancing the needs of the public with election duties presents a logistical challenge for the corporation.