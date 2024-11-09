Maharashtra Election 2024: Panvel QRT Seizes Rs 3.4 Lakh in Cash Amid Model Code of Conduct

The Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Panvel Assembly Constituency seized ₹3.4 lakh in cash from a mini-tempo near Palaspe Phata on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Panvel on Saturday. The vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

In compliance with the model code of conduct for the assembly election, the Election Commission, in coordination with Navi Mumbai police, has stationed Quick Response Teams at key junctions to monitor vehicle movement and curb the illegal transport of cash and arms. As part of these measures, the QRT seized ₹3,49,500 in cash on Saturday under the guidance of the Election Officer for the Panvel Assembly Constituency.

According to officials, the driver of the tempo was unable to provide details about the cash, prompting authorities to take action.

“In line with the model code of conduct, the flying squad from the Panvel Assembly Election Division was on duty to inspect vehicles. A four-wheeler Super Carry Tempo (MH-46-BM-8620) passing through Palaspe Phata check naka on the Mumbai-Goa Highway was stopped and searched, leading to the discovery of ₹3,49,500 in cash. Given the suspicious nature of the amount, the squad seized it,” said an official.

A similar incident occurred on Friday when the Panvel Assembly Constituency’s QRT seized ₹2 lakh in cash from a car on the Mumbai-Pune Highway in Kalamboli.