Maharashtra Election 2024: Panvel Task Force Seizes Rs 2 Lakh Cash on Mumbai-Pune Highway

The Quick Response Team (QRT) of Panvel Assembly Constituency seized Rs 2 lakh in cash from a car on the Mumbai-Pune Highway in Kalamboli on Friday. The vehicle was also impounded for further investigation. In compliance with the model code of conduct for the assembly election, the Election Commission, in coordination with Navi Mumbai police, has deployed Quick Response Teams at key junctions to monitor vehicle movement and curb illegal transport of cash and arms. As part of these measures, the QRT seized Rs 2 lakh in cash on Friday under the guidance of Election Officer Pawan Chandak of Panvel Assembly Constituency. "The Quick Response Team number 03, led by Motor Vehicle Inspector Dilip Darade, stopped a suspicious white Toyota Innova traveling from Kharghar to Kalamboli on the Mumbai-Pune Highway. Upon inspection, Rs 2 lakh in cash was discovered," an official reported. Present during the operation were Assistant Election Officer Vijay Patil, Code of Conduct Team Leader Bharat Rathod, and Assistant Election Officers Sandeep Karad and Sanjay Bhalerao, along with Kamothe Police Station Officer Ganpati Patil and Kharghar Police Station Officer Bhushan Chaudhary.