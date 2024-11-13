Maharashtra Election 2024: PM Modi to Address Massive Rally in Kharghar with 25 LED Screens and 25,000 Seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made extensive arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kharghar, Raigad district, expected to host over 25,000 people. The rally, set to take place on November 14 near Central Park, will feature 25 large LED screens for live viewing to accommodate a vast audience.

The event, in support of the MahaYuti (grand alliance) candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, will be held at the corporate grounds in Kharghar. Preparations are in full swing, including ground leveling and the construction of a grand stage designed to seat 50 people. The venue is expected to be a focal point for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's electoral campaign.

"Prime Minister Modi’s rally in Kharghar is a proud moment for us. It's an honor to have him campaign in Prashant Thakur's constituency. This is a significant opportunity for BJP workers and a lucky occasion," stated Praveen Patil, the BJP city president of Kharghar.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is contesting in seven constituencies in Raigad district—Shrivardhan, Uran, Panvel, Pen, Alibaug, Karjat, and Mahad—along with Belapur and Airoli in Navi Mumbai, totaling nine key constituencies. The rally is seen as an important boost for these candidates.

Enhanced Security Measures for the Event

Given the scale of the rally, security arrangements have been bolstered. Central government officials and security agencies have already arrived for inspections, with helicopters observed flying over the venue as part of heightened security measures to ensure a smooth and secure event.