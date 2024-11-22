Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Vote Counting in Airoli to Be Held in 20 Rounds and Belapur in 28 Rounds

The Election Commission has arranged 19 counting tables each for the Airoli and Belapur Assembly constituencies, where vote counting will take place in 20 and 28 rounds, respectively. With voting now concluded, the EVMs are securely stored under a robust three-tier security system, and preparations for a smooth, transparent counting process are in full swing for both constituencies.

In Airoli, a total of 150 counting officers and staff, along with 150 police personnel, will be deployed to ensure security at the counting center located at Saraswati High School, Sector 5, Airoli.

For Belapur, the Election Commission has arranged 19 counting tables, including 14 for vote counting, four for postal ballots, and one for VVPAT verification. The counting will span 28 rounds. At the Agri Koli Bhawan counting center in Nerul, 200 officers and staff, supported by 300 police personnel, will oversee the process.

Secure EVM Storage

The final voter turnout for the Airoli and Belapur constituencies stands at 54.01% and 55.25%, respectively. After polling, all EVMs were sealed in strong rooms under the supervision of election observers, Returning Officers, and candidates’ representatives. These strong rooms are secured with a three-tier security system involving the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and local police, ensuring 24/7 monitoring.

Both constituencies are fully equipped for the vote-counting day, with stringent measures in place to ensure accuracy, transparency, and security throughout the entire process.